Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Decreases By 42.9%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

CUYTY stock remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

