Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 60.9%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. 51,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $110.10.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.3729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

