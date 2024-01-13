Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Expands By 188.2%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

Deswell Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

