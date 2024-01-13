Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 39.6%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

CWXZF remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

