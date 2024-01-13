Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Declines By 58.4%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.7 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
