Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Grows By 42.4%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 9,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

