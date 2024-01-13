Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Grows By 42.4%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 9,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
About Gratomic
