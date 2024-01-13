Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rises By 161.4%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the December 15th total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

HOTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 20,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Articles

