Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Increases By 504.6%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 504.6% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEOBF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

