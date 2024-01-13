Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Declines By 29.3%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 719,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

NYSE MCB traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $49.83. 61,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $551.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.21. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

View Our Latest Report on Metropolitan Bank

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.