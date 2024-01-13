Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Grows By 215.2%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLGWF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 235,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,718. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. The company serves its customers under O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly brand name. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

