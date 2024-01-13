Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Grows By 215.2%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
OTCMKTS SLGWF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 235,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,718. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About SLANG Worldwide
