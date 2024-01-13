Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Drops By 87.5%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,920 ($24.47) to GBX 1,980 ($25.24) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

