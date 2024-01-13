Short Interest in Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Increases By 584.1%

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, an increase of 584.1% from the December 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Rubber Industries stock remained flat at $11.63 on Friday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38.

About Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

