Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Grows By 180.1%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

GCV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

