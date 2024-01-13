Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 59.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

