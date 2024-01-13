Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 59.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UniCredit Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.24.
About UniCredit
