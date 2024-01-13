Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $539.74 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $539.74 million and $18.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,611.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00167522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00598942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00065497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00366087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00205438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,205,885,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,182,428,241 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

