Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in December

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGNLF remained flat at C$0.09 on Friday. 2,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Signal Gold has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.29.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

