Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in December

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Signal Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGNLF remained flat at C$0.09 on Friday. 2,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Signal Gold has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.29.
About Signal Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signal Gold
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.