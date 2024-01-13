Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 109.7% in December

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %
VIPRF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 42,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,175. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
About Silver Viper Minerals
