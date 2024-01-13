Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 109.7% in December

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %

VIPRF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 42,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,175. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

