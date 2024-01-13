Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

SGAPY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 49,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

