SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.29

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $291.01 million and approximately $33.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00019005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,884.52 or 0.99941373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011404 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00243884 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,665,354.3915043 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28730623 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $44,801,422.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.