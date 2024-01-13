SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 570.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 21,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,669. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.