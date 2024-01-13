Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $156.33 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Stratis has a total market cap of $156.33 million and $11.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.95 or 0.05974875 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00084661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,108,551 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.