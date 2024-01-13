Stride (STRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $285.98 Million

Stride (STRD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Stride token can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00007607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $285.98 million and approximately $324,198.05 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stride has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.1712221 USD and is down -14.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $147,493.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

