Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $208.73 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 590,726,289 coins and its circulating supply is 590,725,813 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

