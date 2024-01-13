Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00005323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $2,967.73 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.25085896 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $25,404.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

