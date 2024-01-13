Threshold Tops 1-Day Volume of $91.65 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Threshold has a market cap of $370.36 million and approximately $91.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,715.90 or 1.00004481 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00250395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011414 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010366 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03488733 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $167,405,561.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.