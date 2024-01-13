Toncoin (TON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.53 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.16 billion and $44.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,801.61 or 0.99987578 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00248878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,106,379 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,063,420.297196 with 3,456,599,636.8737607 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.12694961 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $54,488,128.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.