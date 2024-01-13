United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of UUGRY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.3893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.38) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

