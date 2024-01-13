UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in December

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UOL Group Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 17,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.40.
About UOL Group
