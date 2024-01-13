VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on VAT Group in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.