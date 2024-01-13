Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.59 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $58.80 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,611.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00167522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00598942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00065497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00366087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00205438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

