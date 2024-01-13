VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Up 78.1% in December

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VERSES AI Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VRSSF traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 714,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,856. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.12. VERSES AI has a 52-week low of 0.48 and a 52-week high of 2.78.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

