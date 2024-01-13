VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,015.77

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $91.50 million and $8,015.77 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,231,391 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,223,712.25103325. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.15903134 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $19,747.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

