Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 290,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 86,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,593. Viad has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.87 million, a PE ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

