Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,439,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 5,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,198.0 days.
Vinda International Stock Performance
Shares of Vinda International stock remained flat at $2.90 on Friday. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.
About Vinda International
