Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
VHIBF remained flat at C$3.02 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32.
About Vitalhub
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.