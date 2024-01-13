Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

VHIBF remained flat at C$3.02 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

