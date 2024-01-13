Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in December

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,389,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 4,395,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,706.4 days.
Vonovia Stock Performance
VNNVF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.
Vonovia Company Profile
