Vow Price Hits $0.52 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a market cap of $198.82 million and $481,866.07 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars.

