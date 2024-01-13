Wrapped Everscale Trading Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $50,317.86 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,521,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,104,447,434 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06233429 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $132,421.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.