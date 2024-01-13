Wrapped TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.01 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.28 billion and $4.01 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,241,043,324 coins and its circulating supply is 88,241,033,887 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,244,959,595.62923 with 88,244,948,025.08272 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10797943 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,555,931.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

