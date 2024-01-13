Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.56. 39,594,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $273.89 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.