Acala Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.93 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $89.93 million and $8.97 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10454261 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,152,901.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

