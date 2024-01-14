Acala Token Market Capitalization Achieves $89.37 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $9.08 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00287044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.33 or 1.00195471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011559 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10454261 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,152,901.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.