Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $126.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,807. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $167.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

