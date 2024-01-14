Algorand (ALGO) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $43.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00085517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,021,614 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

