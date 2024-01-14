Analyzing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -10.73% 2,454.69% 37.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Union Dental and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

P3 Health Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Union Dental.

This table compares Union Dental and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.39 -$270.13 million ($2,260.66) 0.00

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Union Dental has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its stock price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Union Dental on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

