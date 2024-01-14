Analyzing Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Nocturne Acquisition.

22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nocturne Acquisition and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Precision Optics beats Nocturne Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

