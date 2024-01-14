Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $831,853.82 and approximately $255.04 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00085740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.