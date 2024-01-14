Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.85 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

