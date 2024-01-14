Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

