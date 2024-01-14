Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Benesse Price Performance
Shares of Benesse stock remained flat at $18.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Benesse has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.
Benesse Company Profile
