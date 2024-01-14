Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of Benesse stock remained flat at $18.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Benesse has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

